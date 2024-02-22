WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $319,000 Investment in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Utah Medical Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

Shares of UTMD opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

