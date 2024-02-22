WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $327,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after buying an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.