WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after acquiring an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,318,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after acquiring an additional 228,156 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

