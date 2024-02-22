WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 263.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SAH. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

