WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,232 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,320,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National HealthCare by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National HealthCare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National HealthCare by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.0 %

NHC stock opened at $98.60 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $300.91 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

