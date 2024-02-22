WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,232 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHC opened at $98.60 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.35.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $300.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

