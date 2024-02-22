WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,290 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,165,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,466,000 after purchasing an additional 493,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 66.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,988,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,147 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

