WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 57,989 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Kodak worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of KODK stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

