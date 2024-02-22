WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 57,989 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Eastman Kodak worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 23.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 835.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 62.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 8.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KODK opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $271.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 3.42. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $6.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KODK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

