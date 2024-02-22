WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 851 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after buying an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

