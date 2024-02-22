WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after buying an additional 299,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $694,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,096 shares of company stock worth $12,056,575. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $258.62 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

