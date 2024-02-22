WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,371 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Calix by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 554,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,149,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of CALX opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.64. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

