WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,372 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSGE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.
