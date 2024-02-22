WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of FutureFuel worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FutureFuel by 162.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in FutureFuel by 70.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 25,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in FutureFuel by 80.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $5.85 on Thursday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $256.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

FutureFuel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

