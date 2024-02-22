WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,061. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

