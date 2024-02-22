WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.6 %

Globe Life stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.