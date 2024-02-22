WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 62.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

