WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,391 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.