WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,774 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 107,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,345 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HTH opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

