WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 28,871 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,871 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Resources Connection worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $10,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 153.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 130,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,858 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 104,291 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Resources Connection Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RGP opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

