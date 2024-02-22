WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,902 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,778 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $190.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.66 and a 200 day moving average of $197.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

