WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,214 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,116,775.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,061. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

POWI stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

