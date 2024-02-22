WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 794 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102,090 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,329,000 after acquiring an additional 419,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of TER stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

