WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $305,000 Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $141,878 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GRNT opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $827.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

