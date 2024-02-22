WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $305,000 Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $827.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 24,100 shares of company stock worth $141,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

