WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $317,000 Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJRI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $772.79 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $37.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

