WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 29.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after buying an additional 1,512,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,318,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after buying an additional 228,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

