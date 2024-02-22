WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $1,689,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in LivaNova by 31.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 879,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after buying an additional 208,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LivaNova by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

LivaNova Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,136.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.