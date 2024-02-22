WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 751.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after buying an additional 101,557 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $887,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,096 shares of company stock worth $12,056,575. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $258.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.17. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

