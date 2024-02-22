WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,550,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $4,693,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $356.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

