WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,200,000 after acquiring an additional 697,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 292,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,197,000 after buying an additional 236,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock worth $4,001,966. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

