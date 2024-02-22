WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. 2,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

