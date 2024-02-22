Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Issues Earnings Results

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Wix.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wix.com Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wix.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

View Our Latest Report on Wix.com

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.