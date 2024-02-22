Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EVN opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

