Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,847 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,109.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 32.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 66.9% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOUS. Stephens upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

