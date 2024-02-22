Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $151.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.89.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

WWD stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.43. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,404 shares of company stock worth $603,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Woodward by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

