XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Head to Head Comparison

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

XBP Europe has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XBP Europe and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 1 12 0 2.92

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phreesia has a consensus price target of $33.69, indicating a potential upside of 33.86%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than XBP Europe.

15.7% of XBP Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XBP Europe and Phreesia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBP Europe $169.05 million 0.10 $2.39 million N/A N/A Phreesia $280.91 million 4.98 -$176.15 million ($2.68) -9.39

XBP Europe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Profitability

This table compares XBP Europe and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBP Europe N/A N/A -124.14% Phreesia -42.70% -54.28% -40.10%

Summary

Phreesia beats XBP Europe on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. It offers XBP platform that provides secure messaging services; request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in New York, New York. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

