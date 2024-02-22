Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

XENE stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

