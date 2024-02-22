Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 22,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 23,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity

In other Ximen Mining news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

