Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yandex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 86.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

