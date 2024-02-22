Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Price Performance

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.31. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Get Yandex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128,652 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.