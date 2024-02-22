Zacks Research Comments on Markel Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Markel Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $20.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $20.77. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $84.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $24.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $115.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

MKL stock opened at $1,461.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,431.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,446.32. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

