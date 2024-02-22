Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

