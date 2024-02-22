Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.56. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.
Shares of MAN stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
