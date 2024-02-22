Zacks Research Weighs in on Equity Residential’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.