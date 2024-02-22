Zacks Research Weighs in on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

HLT opened at $199.04 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $199.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.92. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.