Zacks Research Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NYSE VFC opened at $15.97 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

