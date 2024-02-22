Zacks Research Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

VFC stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. V.F. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

