Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $31.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

ZWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,786.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $32,510.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $132,387.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,786.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,738,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,041,000 after purchasing an additional 131,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,162,000 after buying an additional 2,994,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

