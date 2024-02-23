11,298 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 446,233 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,663,000 after buying an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

MFC opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

